Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release Date Out- Everything You Need To Know About Cillian Murphy's Crime Drama Film

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man |

Fans of the iconic British crime drama Peaky Blinders have a reason to celebrate, as the much-anticipated film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is officially on its way. The movie will serve as a continuation of the popular series and will bring back Cillian Murphy as the sharp and ambitious Birmingham gang leader, Tommy Shelby. The film premiered at Symphony Hall, Birmingham, on March 2, 2026, and was released in cinemas on March 6, 2026.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Streaming details

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set to be released on Netflix, starting from March 20, 2026. It is based on Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders. The film is based on themes of legacy, psychological trauma, and the haunting nature of past choices.

Storyline

Taking place in the 1940s during World War II, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man centres around an aged, reclusive Tommy Shelby who is pulled from exile when his illegitimate son, Duke, assumes control of the family business. Tommy confronts a climactic "battle," facing his legacy, specters from the past, and a perilous fascist menace in a thrilling concluding chapter.

Cast and characters

The film features Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo and Zelda, Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, née Shelby, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, Barry Keoghan as Erasmus "Duke" Shelby, Ian Peck as Curly, and Jay Lycurgo as Elijah, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed by Tom Harper, and Steven Knight has done the screenplay of the film. It is produced by Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Guy Heeley, Caryn Mandabach, and Jimmy Tande. George Steel has done the cinematography.