Party Animals Review: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar Redefines Cinematic Torture In The Name Of Cinema! | File Pic

Director: Ravi Chhabriya

Cast: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Pragati Nagpal, Jaanyaa Joshi, Naqiyah Haji, Soundous Moufakir, Anang Desai, Manoj Joshi, Samir Soni

Where: In theatres

Rating: 1.5*

Like many Bollywood titles inspired by Hollywood, the title of this week’s release Party Animals—though unintentionally—echoes the 1984 and 2004 films The Party Animal and Party Animalz. Let’s analyse whether it will celebrate at the box office or fizzle out.

The film opens with a childhood flashback of best friends Mann (Viraj Ghelani) and Armaan Khanna (Arjun Tanwar), whose bond deepens when Mann helps Armaan confess his love for Simran (Jaanya Joshi) to the entire school over the PA system.

Growing up, Armaan prepares to debut as the hero in his wealthy father’s film, while Mann settles for managing his father’s farsaan shop—until Mann decides to host a party for the city's hip and happening crowd.

As the film unfolds, it reveals why he throws the party, what transpires during it, and how the night ultimately changes everyone's lives.

Actors' performance

Brutally speaking, the film suffers from irritatingly predictable performances that go from bad to outright worst. Leading the pack is an overhyped Viraj Ghelani, who clings to his social media persona without realizing that the silver screen demands a different craft—and much better script choices if he hopes to survive in Bollywood.

Arjun Tanwar seems to be a pick of the lot amongst the actors who can be credited for a decent performance. Sadly, the film’s narrative fails him and his character big time. As for the ladies, there’s Pragati Nagpal whose performance is bearable.

One really feels sorry to see the presence of established actors like Kamlesh Sawant, Samir Soni, Vijay Patkar, Suresh Menon and Brijendra Kala in a meaningless film like this. On the hindsight, it’s not their fault after all. Here again, the script fails them and eventually, their respective characters!

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

After having directed Detective Sherdil, this film is Ravi Chhabriya’s second film as a director. Even though he starts the film with a bang, eventually, the film starts losing its fizz. As a director, he should have held the reins of the film extremely tight. But sadly, it seems that, he let loose the film mid-way in his craft, which shows in the film. Hope he does a great job in his third venture.

The film takes resort to olden golden tracks periodically. The film’s music (Shivam- Anuj) in is extremely passable, unlike the background score, which actually scores! While Karan Tanwar’s cinematography is decent, its Khush Mullick’s editing that really required a lot of work to be done.

FPJ verdict:

Despite the violence and other elements, one we could possibly recommend you to watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal many times, but, as for Party Animals… simply skip…. unless you enjoy seeing a horse getting drunk and starts talking like a human!