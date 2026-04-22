Parth Samthaan Takes Social Media Break After Trolls Target His Family: 'I Know The Person Behind All This'

Television actor Parth Samthaan announced a temporary break from social media after facing a wave of online trolling, including alleged personal attacks aimed at his family. On April 21, taking to Instagram stories, the actor expressed his frustration over what he described as coordinated harassment through fake or “bot” accounts.

Sharing his disappointment, Parth revealed that the situation has affected him, despite his usual effort to stay positive online.

“I have always been a peaceful and positive guy, focusing on the good but recently, I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts, shocking, extremely hurtful. I am fuming with anger,” he wrote.

Without naming anyone, Parth hinted that he may have an idea about who could be behind the trolling but chose not to address it publicly. “I'm guessing I know the person behind all this but it's pointless to take names,” he added.

The actor further shared that he has decided to step away from social media rather than invest his energy in filing complaints. “I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can't drain more energy on complaining to cyber crime dept ..rather ..focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS,” he stated.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parth is currently seen playing Mahid in the television show Seher Hone Ko Hai, alongside actors Mahhi Vij, Rishita Singh, and Kanika Maheshwari.

The narrative centers on Kausar (played by Mahhi), a devoted mother who is determined to secure a better future for her daughter, Seher (Rishita).

The actor rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where he starred opposite Erica Fernandes. Prior to that, he became a household name with the youth-centric series Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, in which he played Manik Malhotra alongside Niti Taylor.