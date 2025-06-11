Parth Samthaan Pens Heartfelt Note As He Exits CID 2, Shares Photos With Daya, Abhijeet: 'From Being Fan To Shooting With Them'

Actor Parth Samthaan, who played a small yet significant role in CID 2 as ACP Ayushmann, has now bid farewell to the show. The cast and crew of CID 2 held a small celebration on Parth's last day on the sets, and the actor later penned a heartfelt note for the dream team.

Parth took to his Instagram handle to share a series of BTS photos from the sets of CID 2 and also from the farewell party, and wrote how his life came to a full circle from being a fan of actors Dayanand Shetty (Daya) and Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) to sharing the screen with them.

"Last but definitely not the least , sharing some BTS from the shoot and from being a fan of Daya sir and Abhijeet sir to working alongside them, sach mein bahot kuch seekhne ko mila, always fun sitting next to them and they sharing their life and shoot stories 🤓 #inspiration! (sic)," Parth wrote, along with selfies with Daya, Abhijit, Shivaji Satam, aka, ACP Pradyuman, and others.

He went on to say, "Overall... entire CID team (cast & crew) was super respectful, kind, helping and loving which is super Rare in today’s world! Thank you! (sic)."

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also shared another video, in which he can be seen cutting the farewell cake with his fellow CID 2 team members on the sets.

Parth was seen joining CID 2 as ACP Ayushmann after ACP Pradyuman was presumed to be dead. While the actor shared his excitement online, he had received severe trolling and criticism, and fans of the show even slammed the makers of CID 2 for getting the actor on board as the new ACP. Some even mentioned that the actor would not do justice to the role.

However, Parth turned all the hate into love right from the first episode, and the same fans soon changed their opinion about him and his character. Netizens found his character interesting, and they praised Parth for a quirky portrayal of ACP Ayushmann.