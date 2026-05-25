'Parth Samthaan Ne Pakda Bharti Singh Ka Kamar': Laughter Chefs 3 Host's Hilarious Paparazzi Banter Steals Spotlight, Watch VIDEO | X

On the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, Bharti Singh was seen having a fun banter-filled moment with guest actor Parth Samthaan. However, what happened next left everyone, including the paparazzi, laughing out loud. As Bharti and Parth posed together for the cameras, the comedian jokingly said, "Harsh tak ye video phuche." But what exactly made Bharti make this hilarious remark? Here’s what happened.

As Bharti arrived on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, she spotted Parth and instantly reacted, "Itna handsome ladka kon hai." The two warmly hugged each other before Bharti called the paparazzi to click their pictures together. In her signature humorous style, she laughed and said, "Aao bhai kheecho jara. Harsh tak ye video phuche."

The fun banter did not end there. One of the paparazzi members commented, "Nice jodi," referring to Bharti and Parth. Reacting to the playful remark, Bharti jokingly called them out and said, "Ye dekho, ye controversy yahi karte hain."

Taking the humour a notch higher and hilariously predicting clickbait headlines, Bharti Singh quipped, "Harsh ke gairhajri mein Parth ne pakda Bharti ka kamar, ye aisa dalenge." Her witty response left everyone around in splits, while Parth too could not stop laughing at the playful teasing on set.

Parth Samthaan rose to fame with his role as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and later gained massive popularity for playing Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He is currently seen in Seher Hone Ko Hai, where his chemistry with Rishita Kothari has been receiving attention from viewers.

Apart from Parth Samthaan, several other Colors TV stars are reportedly set to appear as guests on the special episode of Laughter Chefs 3. As per reports, Deepika Singh, Eisha Singh, Vijayendra Kumeria, Pravisht Mishra, Ramneek Kataria and Shakti Anand along with wife Sai Deodhar will also be joining the fun-filled episode

Laughter Chefs Season 3 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV. The comedy-cooking reality show is hosted by Bharti Singh along with chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.