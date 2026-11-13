Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: Pankaj Tripathi-Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Is A Sweet, Simple Film That You Can Watch With Your Parivaar

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review | YouTube

Title: Parivarik ManuRanjan



Director: Varun V Sharma



Cast: Pankaj Tripathi-Aditi Rao Hydari



Where to watch: Streaming on Sony Liv



Rating: 3 stars

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review: While everyone is immersed in the Ramayana buzz, on Sony LIV, a film starring Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari has started streaming. The movie, titled Parivarik ManuRanjan, is directed by Varun V Sharma, who had earlier helmed Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. So, is Parivarik ManuRanjan a proper family entertainer? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around 40-year-old unmarried man Ranjan Dubey (Pankaj Tripathi), who stays alone in Lucknow in a huge house. He has three sisters, and all are married. Dubey's friend Pandey ji (Brijendra Kala) posts on social media about a requirement for a property manager and house help for the former. The next morning, Helen (Aditi Rao Hydari) comes to meet Dubey for the job. Initially, he is hesitant to keep a female full-time house help who will also stay in the same house. But later, he hires her. As Helen takes care of him, Dubey falls in love with her. However, there's a twist about Helen's past that Dubey comes to know. So, will Dubey continue to love her? Will there be a happy ending to this love story?

Parivarik ManuRanjan is written by Brijendra Kala, Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma, and Sharma has also directed it. The movie starts on a funny note, and a few scenes will surely make you laugh. After Aditi's entry, the film takes a romantic turn, and the cute moments between Helen and Dubey will bring a smile to your face.

But the problem with Parivarik ManuRanjan is that the film stays at the same pace throughout, and the dramatic scenes don't create the impact that they should. Sharma's narration is simple, but the movie required better direction in dramatic and emotional scenes.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review - Actors' Performances

Pankaj Tripathi as Ranjan Dubey will steal your hearts with his performance. He once again proves that he is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry. Aditi Rao Hydari looks beautiful in the film and has performed well. The chemistry between both the actors is quite good.

In the supporting actors, it is Brijendra Kala and Sunita Rajwar who grab our attention, and Mukesh Tiwari leaves a mark with his cameo.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review - Music

The music of Parivarik ManuRanjan is strictly average. None of the songs leave a mark. However, watching Aditi dancing in the film is a treat.

Parivarik ManuRanjan Review - FPJ Review

Overall, Parivarik ManuRanjan is a sweet, simple film. Don't expect it to be a great rom-com, but if you are planning to watch something with your family on OTT this weekend, the Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari-starrer would be a decent option.