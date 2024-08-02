'Parineeti Ke Kehne Pe Rajneeti': Netizens React To Raghav Chadha Raising Voice Against Piracy In Film Industry

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, spoke against the film piracy which affects the entertainment industry during a Rajya Sabha session on Friday (August 2). After voicing his concern in the Parliament, Raghav also took to his official social media accounts to highlight the issue. However, soon after he shared the post, netizens trolled him and claimed that Parineeti must have asked him to raise the issue.

In his X post, Raghav wrote, "Piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in OTT world as well. The film industry is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore annually because of piracy. Online piracy saw a 62% surge during the pandemic. We passed the Cinematographic (Amendment) Bill, a year back but it lacks a concrete mechanism against online piracy and focuses largely on anti-cam recording in multiplexes."

Piracy is a significant plague that is all pervasive in the film industry and now in OTT world as well.



The film industry is facing a loss of Rs 20,000 crore annually because of piracy. Online piracy saw a 62% surge during the pandemic.



We passed the Cinematographic… pic.twitter.com/9Q0EBnNoVK — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 2, 2024

He added, "As we go digital with more movies being streamed on platforms, I ask the government what is being done to curb the issue of digital piracy on OTT and whether the government has any plans to bring a dedicated legislation for the same?"

Reacting to his post, a user wrote, "Ab @ParineetiChopra ke kahene par ye rajneeti karga."

Another commented, "Nonsense. You are now doing service to your own wife's industry."

"No worries. We don't see flop actors and actresses movies even on free platforms and this is not at all related to ur wife and her films," another comment read.

A user also called him, "Wife's mouthpiece," whereas another wrote, "Bhabhi ne bola hoga."

Parineeti was all praises for him for raising the issue. Taking to her Instagram story, Parineeti re-shared Raghav's post and called him a 'star'.

"What do I say about him... You're a star for raising this important issue in Parliament my love," she wrote.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in Rajasthan, in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Chamkila, which released on Netflix in April. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role while Parineeti played his wife, Amarjyot Kaur. The actress was lauded for her performance in the film.