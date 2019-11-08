Parineeti Chopra's life goal is to play fetch with a Beluga whale!

Parineeti Chopra has been tirelessly working this past year on multiple projects. Currently working on the third project for the year, the actress has been training in badminton for a few months now to portray the role of Saina Nehwal on the silver screen.
Currently, in Hyderabad, Parineeti Chopra has worked on multiple projects back-to-back with almost no breaks and now, she has added a new activity to her bucket list.
A recent video of a Beluga whale playing fetch in the middle of the ocean with a scuba diver has been going viral and Parineeti Chopra was awe-struck by the video. She reposted the video on her twitter with the caption, “LIFE GOALS! ???? (If I ever played fetch, it would only be this way????)”
Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in the remake of The Girl On The Train and Saina Nehwal’s biopic. She will also be voicing the character of Anna in Hindi for Disney’s Frozen 2 while Priyanka Chopra Jonas will voice Elsa’s character.
