'Parched' actress Tannishtha Chatterjee adopts a baby girl

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee couldn’t be in a happier space. She has just adopted a 3-year old baby girl and she wants the world to know it’s easier than people think.

“There’s this misconception that adopting a child is very difficult for a single woman. That isn’t true. As a matter of fact the adoption rules favour unmarried people. And I had no difficulty adopting her.”

Tannishtha says she wants her child to be as comfortable as possible. “My daughter remembered her real name. So why should I change it? She has no other memory of her childhood. So besides her name it’s like starting over a new life for her and for me.”

The talented actress can’t get over how much her life has changed. “Earlier I was the centre of my universe. That place has now been taken. My daughter is so talkative, and she is a quick learner. She has already picked up Bengali. She speaks non-stop and I sometimes want to tell her to just stop.”