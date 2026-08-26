'Papi Pet Ko Bhi Toh Paalna Hai': Rhiya Ahir Reacts To Trolls Over Potential Bigg Boss 20 Entry After Gaining Fame From NEET Paper Leak Protest- VIDEO

Rhiya Ahir Reacts To Trolls Over Potential Bigg Boss 20 Entry After Gaining Fame From NEET Paper Leak Protest- VIDEO |

Rhiya Yadav, known as Rhiya Ahir on social media, has finally addressed the criticism and trolling she has been facing following reports of her potential entry into Bigg Boss 20. In a video shared on social media, Rhiya spoke about the questions surrounding her decision to participate in the reality show, particularly after she gained attention for her involvement in the NEET paper leak protest.

Rhiya began by addressing the reactions she has received since the Bigg Boss 20 announcement. She said, “Hello guys, jab se kal Bigg Boss ki announcement hui hai tab se kaafi pyaar, support aaya hai aur kaafi sawaal bhi aaye hain ki Bigg Boss kyun? Why is she going in Bigg Boss? Protest isliye kiya tha?”

She then shared a comment from a user who defended her decision to participate in the reality show. The comment read, “She is not an activist, that is not her profession or her job. She participated in one protest, it went viral and suddenly people started expecting activism from her as if that's her career. It isn't.” Rhiya agreed with the sentiment and clarified that she is an actor, model and entrepreneur.

Rhiya also revealed that she has been involved in theatre since she was 4.5 years old and described herself as an artist. The same comment further stated, “And if she got the opportunity to participate in one of India's biggest reality shows, why on earth would she give that up?” Responding to the point about earning a living, Rhiya added with a light-hearted remark, “Papi pet ko bhi toh paalna hai.”

Explaining why she chose to share the comment instead of responding to every criticism herself, Rhiya said, “Main ye comment isliye bata rahi hoon kyunki main kuch bhi bolungi toh log bolenge, dekho victim card, ye manipulate kar rahi hai.” She went on to stress that she has her own life and career, adding, “Meri bhi apni zindagi hai isse, pehle bhi thi... itne saal diye hain apne kaam ko.”

Rhiya further explained that she believes she was simply being true to herself during the protest and that the attention she received eventually led to the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss. She said, “Being true to myself is what I did in front of the van and us wajah se agar mujhe aaj yahan aa kar ye opportunity mil rahi hai toh mujhe sab kuch karna hai apne life mein.”

Addressing those who remain curious about what she does beyond the protest, Rhiya concluded that the best way to know her is to watch her journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.