Paper Tiger Review: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson And Miles Teller In James Gray’s Gripping Crime Drama | File photo

Title: Paper Tiger



Director: James Gray



Cast: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller, Roman Engel, Gavin Goudey, Cindy Katz, Patrick Murney, Victor Ptak, Dimiter D. Marinov, Yavor Vesselinov



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 4 Stars



Review



A lucrative deal, a brother who knows all the right people and a family desperate for a little financial breathing room. What could possibly go wrong? In James Gray’s Paper Tiger, the answer arrives with bruising force. Set in 1986 Queens, the film follows brothers Gary (Adam Driver), a charismatic former cop with questionable business instincts, and Irwin (Miles Teller), an engineering professional whose appetite for a better life leaves him vulnerable to his sibling's assurances. Their venture into a murky construction deal involving Russian mobsters turns an ordinary family’s aspirations into a nightmare.



Gray deftly entwines crime and domestic drama, making the family's unraveling as consequential as the criminal entanglements. The film's underlying critique of the American Dream, where ambition and financial desperation can blind people to the price of prosperity, never feels like a sermon. The tension builds with unsettling precision, although certain dramatic turns occasionally lean towards heightened melodrama.





The film's unsettling edge lies in how crime invades a world that considers itself safe, while Irwin's intentions are hardly sinister. He simply wants a better life for his family, making the consequences of misplaced trust all the more devastating.



Actors’ Performance



Adam Driver is magnetic as Gary, whose charm, swagger and misplaced confidence conceal a recklessness that gradually catches up with him. Miles Teller delivers an affecting performance as Irwin, a man wrestling with guilt, fear and the consequences of trusting the wrong person. Scarlett Johansson brings warmth, grit and palpable anxiety to Hester, whose fury at the danger engulfing her family is particularly affecting. The ensemble, including the young actors playing the boys, lends the domestic scenes an authenticity that makes the violence hit harder.





Music and Aesthetics



Joaquin Baca-Asay's cinematography bathes the film in shadow, capturing the uneasy atmosphere of 1980s New York without turning every frame into a stylised postcard of menace. Christopher Spelman's score deepens the foreboding, occasionally swelling into unsettling orchestral and choral textures. Gray's direction is measured, his framing intimate, and his handling of escalating violence particularly effective. The climactic sequences demonstrate a filmmaker who understands that suspense is often built through anticipation rather than spectacle.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, Paper Tiger is a gripping crime drama that bites hardest in the tragedy of ordinary people making consequential mistakes. Though a few narrative threads feel less seamlessly woven, Gray's assured direction, compelling performances and sustained tension make this an engrossing, emotionally bruising watch.