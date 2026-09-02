Papa Yaar OTT Release: Zakir Khan's Latest Stand-Up Special To Stream On This Date

Zakir Khan's Latest Stand-Up Special To Stream On This Date |

Popular comedian Zakir Khan is set to return to OTT platforms with his latest stand-up special, Papa Yaar. Known for his relatable storytelling, observational humour and emotional narratives, Zakir is expected to bring another dose of laughter and personal anecdotes to audiences with the upcoming special.

When and where to watch Papa Yaar?

Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar is scheduled to stream on Netflix from September 18. Zakir took to his Instagram and shared a poster of his show and announced in the caption, “Papa aa rahe hai aur apan toh ready hi hain yaar. Watch Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan, out 18 September, only on Netflix. @zakirkhan_208.” The poster featured Zakir Khan from behind as he looks out towards the audience.

The announcement has generated excitement among Zakir’s followers, who have closely followed his journey from stand-up comedy stages to becoming one of India’s most popular digital comedians.

What is Papa Yaar about?

As the title suggests, Papa Yaar revolves around Zakir Khan’s signature style of mixing humour with stories drawn from everyday life and personal experiences. Papa Yaar is a poignant examination of the dynamic between a father and child that changes over time. By sharing personal stories, humour and insight, Zakir Khan captures the subtle shift in viewing a father not merely as an authority figure, but as an individual with aspirations, anxieties, imperfections and his own narratives.

Zakir Khan talks about Papa Yaar

Talking about his father and the value of a father in life, Zakir Khan said, "As a child, I rebelled against my family and its legacy. I often felt that I was going against everything my father was trying to teach me. But when I look back today, I realise that every foundation I stand on was built by him through his values, his lessons, and everything he tried to teach me when I was too young to understand. Papa Yaar is my way of thanking my father, and all the fathers who quietly shape who we become. And now, all these years later, I see him with a new perspective and far more gratitude.”