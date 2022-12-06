Pankaj Tripathi’s next untitled goes on floors, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu join the cast

Wiz Films goes on floors for its first (untitled) feature film on December 6 with National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, and Paresh Pahuja in lead roles. The untitled film is an investigative drama with a heartwarming story of a dysfunctional family coming together. It is being shot in Mumbai and Kolkata and is slated to release in 2023.

Speaking about the movie, filmmaker Aniruddha says, “I am happy to do this film that has a story layered with intrigue which reveals itself over time. It’s about how people come together to form a strong unit when faced with odds. I am happy to collaborate with Wiz Films and an eclectic cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thirovothu, Jaya Ahsan, and Paresh Puhuja, along with cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, writer Ritesh Shah, music director Shantanu Moitra, and editor Arghyakamal Mitra. I am sure Viraf and I will have a great journey together.”

Actor Pankaj Tripathi shares his reasons for doing the movie. “There are three reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I have read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Second, I have always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, who is a fine director and third, Wiz Films is a fantastic production company and I hold the partners in the highest regard.”

Sanjana found an instant connection with the story. Sharing her excitement about the film, the actress adds, “It was that rare moment every artist craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply and instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony da, and spearheaded by Wiz Films and HT Content Studios is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences.”

Talking about her association with the film, Parvathy says, “I feel it’s a massive opportunity for me to dismantle and unlearn because I’ll be working with Tony sir and Pankaj sir. That’s always an amazing and scary process so you need people you can do a sort of trust fall while you create a character so perceptive. That’s the best part for me about joining the team.”

The story which has been jointly written by Viraf Sarkari, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is being produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio. It’s a Wiz Films Production in association with Opus Communications.