 Panchayat 3 Director Deepak Kumar Mishra Thanked Arunabh Kumar For Being His Guiding Light
Deepak Mishra, in his post, credited Arunabh Kumar for believing in his creative vision

CJ DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar |

In a heartfelt social media post, Deepak Kumar Mishra, director of the popular web series Panchayat, expressed gratitude towards Arunabh Kumar, co-founder of The Viral Fever (TVF), for his significant contribution to the show’s success.

The series, known for its authentic portrayal of rural life and witty storytelling, has captured the hearts of audiences since its premiere on OTT platform.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, in his post, credited Arunabh Kumar for believing in his creative vision and providing invaluable support throughout the production process, he said.

“Thank you @arunabhkumar Sir for Believing in me and my stories. I couldn’t have made those without your creative support. Thank you Sir for everything and thank you for being my guiding light @theviralfever#TVF #panchayat”, the director wrote in his post.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Biswapati Sarkar, Panchayat has been lauded for its blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling, offering a refreshing perspective on life in rural India. The series enjoys widespread critical acclaim and a devoted fan following.

