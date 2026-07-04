Pakistani Drama Zabt Faces Massive Backlash Over Sara Aijaz Scene; Geo TV Deletes Episode After Actress Issues Apology- VIDEO

Pakistani Drama Zabt Faces Massive Backlash Over Sara Aijaz Scene; Geo TV Deletes Episode After Actress Issues Apology | Instagram/X

Popular Pakistani drama Zabt has landed in controversy after a scene featuring actress Sara Aijaz sparked outrage online. The show has been facing severe backlash after eagle-eyed viewers noticed a controversial detail in a sequence that quickly went viral.

In Episode 20 of Zabt, Sara Ejaz's character is seen expressing her anger by throwing books off a shelf in her room. After the episode aired, viewers noticed that one of the books she threw appeared to be an Islamic Studies book with an image of the Kaaba on its cover.

The controversy deepened when, according to an NDTV report, the book fell to the ground, its pages flipped open, revealing what viewers claimed were Quranic verses and Hadith. The scene triggered widespread criticism, with many accusing the makers of showing disrespect towards religious textsAi

آخر یہ چل کیا رہا ہے ۔ جیو ٹی وی کا کوئی ڈرامہ ہے ضبط نام سے ۔ اس میں بھی ایکٹرس اسلامیات کی کتاب اٹھاکر پھینک رہی ہے جس پر مسجد نبویﷺ کی تصویر بنی ہوئی ہے۔

ڈرامے کا پورا سیٹ پلاننگ سے تیار کیا جاتا ہ ۔ اب یہ تو نادانستہ یا غیر ارادی نہیں ہوسکتا۔#boycottgeotv #geotv #zabt pic.twitter.com/5W72Kfsc5F — soul々fighter (@murshadg00) July 1, 2026

Following the massive backlash on social media, Geo TV took action by removing Episode 20 from its official YouTube channel. While the move helped ease some of the outrage, criticism against the show continues online. Besides this, Sara also uploaded a public apology video on her social media

Who Is Sara Aijaz?

Pakistani actress Sara Aijaz is an emerging television star who has been gradually making a name for herself in the country's entertainment industry. While she has appeared in several TV dramas, including Zabt, Justuju, Sitam Yeh Mohabbat, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara, she has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye. As a result, details about her hometown, family, age, and educational background remain undisclosed. Sara recently grabbed headlines after a scene from Zabt sparked controversy on social media, bringing her into the spotlight beyond her on-screen performances. Despite the recent attention, she continues to be known primarily for her work in Pakistani television dramas rather than her personal life.

New episodes of Zabt air daily at 7:00 PM on Geo Entertainment. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes and catch up online via Har Pal Geo's official YouTube channel and the Har Pal Geo website.