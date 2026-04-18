'Pakistani Dhurandhar': Om Shanti Om Actor Javed Sheikh Mocked For 'Spreading Hate Against India' As Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat Goes Viral- Watch VIDEO

Om Shanti Om Actor Javed Sheikh Mocked For 'Spreading Hate Against India' As Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat Goes Viral |

Amid the success of the blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a Pakistani show has sparked comparisons online, with viewers joking about its Hindi accent and overall execution. Several clips from the Pakistani series Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat are now going viral on social media. The show reportedly includes references to Operation Sindoor and RAW, and also features Bollywood actor Javed Sheikh.

The viral clip shows Sheikh playing Preetum Jaypal, a character loosely based on R Madhavan’s portrayal of Ajit Doval. His character is seen attempting to destabilise Pakistan by deploying agents in Lyari. However, viewers have criticised the low-budget production and also accused Sheikh of “spreading hate” against India.

A user took to a Reddit thread titled "Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh after working for decades in Bollywood, is now making B-grade Pakistani propaganda films to spread hate against India." For context, Sheikh has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Om Shanti Om, Namastey London, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Tamasha and others. A user also urged, "Please never cast any Pakistani in an Indian movie."

Others continued to criticise the production. One user joked, "Ye ALT Balaji show jaisa kyu lgra hai." Another wrote, "Movie budget: 2 Rs. They are 2 rupees people." A different comment read, "Ngl, this looks like a cheap cringe vertical shows whose ads also come on YT, pure cringe bakwaas."

Viewers also pointed out the Hindi accent used in the Pakistani series. In one scene, Sheikh’s character says, "Akhand Bharat aur Hindutva ki vijay sirf apka nahi, humara bhi mission hai sir." He adds, "Aur rahi Pakistan ki baat, don't worry, I will take care of it." The clip, shared online by user @suranshitis, quickly drew reactions. One user commented, "Itni hindi toh hamare agent bhi nhi bolte aunty." Another joked, "Urdu accent me Shudh Hindi with poor acting." One viewer added, "Who says asambbhav tha in India? TV pe mahabharat dekh k hindi seekhi thi shayd." Others dubbed the show to be "Pakistani Dhurandhar."

Jahannum Ba'raasta Jannat is available on YouTube via Green TV Entertainment.