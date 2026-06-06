Pahlaj Nihalani Prayer Meet: Govinda, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff & Others Gather In Mumbai To Pay Tribute To Late Filmmaker

Pahlaj Nihalani Prayer Meet |

Veteran filmmaker and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani's prayer meet was held in Mumbai on June 6, 2026. Several members of the film and television fraternity gathered to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Jackie Shroff, and several television actors were seen attending the solemn gathering in memory of the late producer.

Govinda

Govinda arrived at Pahlaj Nihalani's prayer meet to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. The actor shared a long professional association with Nihalani, having collaborated with him on films such as Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Ilzaam.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff attended the prayer meet and personally met Pahlaj Nihalani's family members to express his condolences. The veteran actor was among the many industry colleagues who gathered to pay their respects.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor was also present at the prayer meet held in memory of Pahlaj Nihalani. The actor worked with the late producer on several films, including Andaz and Aag Se Khelenge, and came to support the family during the difficult time.

Arhaan Khan

Arhaan Khan was seen arriving at the prayer meet to pay his respects to the late filmmaker. He joined several members of the film fraternity in extending support to the Nihalani family.

Aruna Irani

Veteran actress Aruna Irani attended the prayer gathering and offered her condolences to Pahlaj Nihalani's family. She was among the many film industry veterans who came to honour his legacy.

Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were also seen at Pahlaj Nihalani's prayer meet. The couple joined members of the film fraternity in paying their respects to the late filmmaker and offering condolences to his family.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher arrived at the prayer meet to pay tribute to the late producer. The actor shared a warm association with Nihalani through the film industry and joined others in remembering his contribution to cinema.

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur were also spotted at the prayer meet. The duo paid their respects and offered condolences to the family of the late filmmaker.

Rajat Bedi

Actor Rajat Bedi attended the prayer meet to honour Pahlaj Nihalani's memory. He joined members of the film fraternity in paying tribute to the veteran producer.

Pooja Dadlani

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani was also present at the prayer meet. She offered her condolences to the Nihalani family and paid respects to the late filmmaker.