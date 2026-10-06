'Paap Ke Bhaagidaar Ban Rahe Hai...': Hanuman Ansh Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa’s Old Anti-Piracy Video Goes Viral - Watch

Hanuman Ansh Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa's Old Video Talking About Film's Pirated Version Goes Viral | Instagram

Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, has undoubtedly become one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 300 mark at the domestic box office. Now, an old video of Satyaa, which he shared in August this year on his Instagram, has resurfaced on social media. In the viral video, the actor is seen telling the audience not to watch the pirated version of Hanuman Ansh.

He said, "Thank you for giving so much love to Hanuman Ansh. But, I have made this video to share information. Our film is being pirated in huge numbers. People are watching it on mobile phones and TV, which is wrong. We haven't posted the movie on the internet. So, somewhere someone is secretly doing this and you all are becoming a part of someone else's sin by watching the film online."

The actor further stated that even if you have watched the film on mobile, you would have understood that it is not a film to watch alone, but experience it in a theatre with the whole family. Satyaa further revealed that Hanuman Ansh team has already taken down 600-700 links of the movie's pirated version.

Netizens React To Hanuman Ansh Actor's Viral Video

Well, the statement of Satyaa about being a part of someone else's sin has not gone down well with Reddit users, and they are trolling him. A Reddit user commented, "Doing business from people on the name of sympathy for God is a bigger sin (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Dekhne par paap lagne ka pata nahi but agar piracy na karo aisa bol rahe hai toh it's fine (sic)."

One Reddit user wrote, "Didn't watch the movie....something's are better left alone...neem karoli baba has now long gone there is no need to spread stupidity in the name of religion and god...stop this nonsense already...you made a movie now stfu you aren't him don't ruin it (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Sollection

According to Sacnilk, in 60 days, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs. 325.48 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 424.24 crore.