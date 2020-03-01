Ouch Potato! What India really watches on TV

The TV ratings also show a stark rural-urban divide when it comes to audience preference. It also shows that viewers in the rural segment prefer free channels, if they find the content reasonably interesting, rather than paying for them.

In the rural segment, Dangal, a free channel, appears to have obliterated all other TV channels in terms of the popularity of its shows. Out of the top 10 programmes in this segment, the first seven are from Dangal. And that is not all. The number of impressions these programmes have garnered is also huge.

Its series Devi Aadi Parashakti is at the top with 13040 impressions. This is followed by Baba Aiso Var Dhundo. This series, about a girl struggling with dwarfism and looking for a dignified life, seems to have struck a chord with viewers in the rural segment in a big way, with 12709 impressions. Among the top 10 shows, it captures all positions from the second to the seventh.

The great rural-urban divide is visible in the channel ratings too. While Colors tops the Week 6 ratings with 512416 impressions in the urban segment, in the rural segment, it is in the last position in the Top Five channels list with just 209244 impressions. To put it in perspective, Dangal tops this list with 919302 impressions, followed by Big Magic (298603), Zee TV (249870) and Star Plus (216254).

In fact, Dangal also tops the list of the Top 10 channels across all genres and all platforms (Free and Pay), in the All India, Urban-Rural segment with an eye-popping 1198552 impressions. In this segment, Colors is at number three, while Star Plus, Zee TV, Sony SAB, Sony Entertainment Television, all major channels in the urban segment, are at number five, six, seven and eight, respectively.

So the next time you want to know what the audience really loves on TV, check the ratings. Or ask Ekta Kapoor.