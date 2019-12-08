OTT platforms films: Boon or bane?

Experts agree that as the OTT industry grows in strength and numbers, digital pricing will see an upswing, the benefit of which will be shared by both the production houses and OTT players. Says film trade analyst Girish Johar, “First of all, it benefits a lot of producers as well as production houses, because now you have an ample opportunity to produce great content and there is a larger revenue share. Digital rights or OTT platform rights is also giving them substantial revenue. More people are logging on to them, they are also seeing an increase that is why it’s a complete demand and supply match.”

Hence, for many small and low-budget films, which grow through word-of-mouth promotions, it is becoming more viable to release them directly on the OTT platforms.

For instance, Ronnie Screwvala’s Lust Stories and Love Per Square Foot and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories, Yoodlee Films’ (Saregama India) Brij Mohan Amar Rahe are some of the films which were directly released on Netflix. Even for a small budget film with a cost of production of under Rs 10 crore, the marketing, promotions and distribution costs have gone up to almost another Rs 15-20 crore. If the film is released in multiplexes, the box office revenue constitutes almost 55-60% of a film’s total earnings, but a producer’s share is only around 45% of the net box office revenues. Thus, even to break even, a typical small film has to recover over Rs 50 crore at the box office.