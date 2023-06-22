OTT Binge List: From Tiku Weds Sheru To Bigg Boss OTT 2, Hindi Shows & Films To Watch Online This Weekend

This weekend, enjoy a diverse list of films and shows in the comfort of your homes. Kangana Ranaut's maiden production, Tiku Weds Sheru, is finally set to release online. On the other hand, films like 'Siya' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' are set to now stream on the web.

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

TIKU WEDS SHERU

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Sai Kabir

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Story: Tiku looks at marriage as her escape to Mumbai from a local town to become an actress and Sheru has been working as a junior artist in the city for years. They get married and the comedy of errors for this couple begins.

SIYA

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee5

Director: Manish Mundra

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Pooja Pandey

Story: Siya, a 17-year-old rape survivor, decides to go against all odds and fight for justice after being held captive and repeatedly abused by a group of powerful men.

KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee5

Director: Farhad Samji

Cast: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others

Story: The eldest brother refuses to marry since he believes it may create disharmony in his big family. His brothers, who've already found partners, come together to find a match for him.

BIGG BOSS OTT 2

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Cast: Salman Khan, Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, and others

Story: Salman Khan is all set to host the first Weekend Ka Vaar for the new contestants as 'Bigg Boss OTT' has returned with its second season. The show is exclusively streaming online unlike its television counterpart, and has already attracted a lot of eyeballs.

SOCIAL CURRENCY

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Cast: Parth Samthaan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, Vagmita Singh, Rowhi Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Chopra

Story: With a mission to earn their rank and the much-needed cash to survive, Social Currency will see a bunch of influencers battle it out to claim their rightful spot of being the ‘Top Influencer’ along with a whopping 50 lakh cash prize!