OTT Binge List: From The Trial To Kohrra, Web Shows To Watch Online This Weekend

The upcoming weekend might be missing movie releases but there is no dearth when it comes to web series. A slew of web shows are up for release, right from Kajol's much-awaited 'The Trial' to Barun Sobti's 'Kohrra'. Salman Khan will be seen schooling the contestants on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' once again during the Weekend Ka Vaar.
Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar
Director: Suparn Verma
Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chadha & others
Story: 'The Trial' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail.
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Randeep Jha
Cast: Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola, Savinderpal Vicky, and others
Story: A murdered NRI is found just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds, a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families are revealed.
When and Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV
Director: Atif Khan
Cast: Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi, and others
Story: A sensible and ambitious journalist joins a media company run by a suave maverick man. While united in their passion for honest and ground-breaking journalism, their contrasting characters immediately puts them at loggerheads. What will happen when she starts falling in love with him despite the red flags?
When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema
Cast: Salman Khan, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and others
Story: Salman Khan is set to school housemates once again during the Weekend Ka Vaar as 'Bigg Boss OTT' has returned with its second season. The show is exclusively streaming online unlike its television counterpart, and has already attracted a lot of eyeballs.
