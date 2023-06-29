OTT Binge List: From Lust Stories 2 To The Night Manager, Films & Shows To Stream Online This Weekend

The new week brings with it a new set of shows and films to binge-watch online, over the weekend, in the confort of our homes. While 'Lust Stories' has returned with a new season, 'The Night Manager' is ready to take off from where it left. Salman Khan is set to school the housemates of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' once again this weekend.

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

LUST STORIES 2

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Cast: Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma and others

Story: Four eminent Indian directors explore sex, desire and love through short films in this sequel to 2018's Emmy-nominated 'Lust Stories'.

THE NIGHT MANAGER

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Sandeep Modi

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others

Story: The Night Manager follows Shaan Sengupta, an ex-soldier, who must infiltrate arms dealer Shelly Rungta's inner circle to bring down his empire.

BIGG BOSS OTT 2

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Cast: Salman Khan, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, and others

Story: Salman Khan will school housemates once again during the Weekend Ka Vaar as 'Bigg Boss OTT' has returned with its second season. The show is exclusively streaming online unlike its television counterpart, and has already attracted a lot of eyeballs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AFWAAH

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas, Sumit Kaul, Sharib Hashmi, and others

Story: Afwaah shows how an advertising professional and a political heiress' lives get upended by a viral social media rumour and the drastic consequences that follow.