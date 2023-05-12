OTT Binge List: From Dahaad to Vikram Vedha, Hindi films/shows to watch online this weekend

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

DAHAAD

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video



Director: Reema Kagti, Ruchika Oberoi



Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah



Story: Cop Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances sets off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

TAJ: REIGN OF REVENGE

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee5

Director: Vibhu Puri

Cast: Aashim Gulati, Aditi Rao Hydari, Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, Rahul Bose

Story: Around 15 years after his exile, Salim is on a deadly journey to avenge his lost love, Anarkali. Will his fiery vengeance forge a new empire or turn the Mughal dynasty into ashes? The stakes are higher than ever before.

BHOLAA

When and Where: Streaming now on Prime Video

Director: Ajay Devgn

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Amala Paul

Story: After 10 years of imprisonment, Bholaa is finally returning home to meet his daughter. But his journey is not simple as he faces a pathway full of dangerous obstacles, with death lurking around every corner.

VIKRAM VEDHA

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Director: Pushkar, Gayatri

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte & others

Story: A no-nonsense police officer sets out on a mission to nab a gangster with a reputation as legendary as his own. Their epic showdown is worth a watch!