Oscars 2021: Karishma Dev Dube directorial short film 'Bittu' makes it to top 10 shortlist

Karishma Dev Dube-directed "Bittu" has made it to the Best Live Action Short Film shortlist for the Oscars.

The movie is part of 10 film shortlist that also include "Da Yie", "Feeling Through", "The Human Voice", "The Kicksled Choir", "The Letter Room", "The Present", "Two Distant Strangers", "The Van" and "White Eye".

Based on a true story, the movie is a short film about a close friendship between two girls, eclipsed by an accident at their school.

"Bittu" is presented by Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective that was recently formed by filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Tahira shared the news on Twitter lauding the women who were part of this project.