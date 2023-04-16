Oscar winner Guneet Monga on the Indian film fraternity questioning an Academy Award as a benchmark for India, 'I don’t know who says what but the feeling of representing my country and winning on a global stage is unmatched'

Guneet Monga poses with her Oscar | Pic: Varinder Chawla

Guneet Monga along with Kartiki Gonsalves (director and co-producer) created history when the two bagged an Academy Award in the Best Documentary (Short) category for their film The Elephant Whisperers. The Free Press Journal caught up with Guneet, who has co-produced the film, for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

Has the Oscar win sunk in yet?

Not really, I still want some down time. I have been heavily busy with non-stop post promotions. Recently, I went to another production house and everyone stood up there and congratulated me. The joy has been multifold for me. It’s such a great honour that it will never sink in.

How does it feel when people say that two women have won the highest honour in cinema?

It is so important for first time filmmakers and especially female filmmakers to know that this is possible. I feel, we limit ourselves and become a hindrance to our own dreams. If I can do it, anyone can do it.

How was that feeling when you heard your name as a winner?

It was a surreal feeling. I wish I could have my parents beside me but I lost them very early when I was 20. There was a lot of gratitude since we have come so far. It was very numbing to say the least.

Did you design or plan your outfit for the awards ceremony?

My designer had put everything together and I carried that lovely pink saree along with me for the Oscars night. There are small elephants embedded in the whole saree. She also gave me a really shiny pink elephant shaped bag.

How did the idea of backing a documentary like this seep into your mind?

The idea was generated by Kartiki, she grew up in that area. She shot with Bomman and little Raghu and made a trailer. She then sent me that and I was blown away. That’s how I came on board and decided to back it.

Back in the day, there were so many personalities from the Indian film fraternity who questioned an Academy Award as a benchmark for India. What are your thoughts on it since now you have won this honour?

For everyone around the world, the Academy is the most coveted award in the history of cinema for the last 95 years. It’s a global stage and it is an honour to share one auditorium with the talents from all over the world. The Academy keeps a month around festivities and makes you feel special and one of them. I am proud to represent my country on a global stage. I don’t know who says what but the feeling is unmatched.

What’s the progress on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s documentary?

We are deep into the edit of it. A lot of other exciting projects are coming up this year.