Operation Romeo isn’t a typical Bollywood film to debut for a newcomer, believes Vedika Pinto

Debutante Vedika Pinto marks her dream Bollywood debut with Operation Romeo, which is the official remake of the Malayalam film, Ishq: Not A Love Story. With the film releasing in theatres today, The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

When asked about her Bollywood debut, she shares, “I don’t think Operation Romeo is that kind of film to debut for any newcomer. The distinction is that this film had to be made but they cast two new faces. It is backed by a reputed production house. I feel the content is the king and the script of my film is great. It is a relevant story in the times we are living in. It allowed me to discover myself and the craft. There’s a lot more to the film than moral policing.”

Spilling the beans on having a certain approach towards her character in the film, Vedika reveals, “I thought several things for my debut — that I’ll do a scene this way or do a certain thing once the camera was on. What do you do in life if you are not dreaming? I think I asked myself why I have to do a film like Operation Romeo. Acting allows me to live several lives. During the filming, I discovered a shy, vulnerable and coy person within me. I had suppressed that image for all this while since I thought that it doesn’t match my image of an extrovert.”

When probed further about if she is ready to bear the brunt of being a public figure after the film releases, she explains, “We are from a generation where social media is a part of our lives. At some level, I have my association with social media... be it in school or college. However, it is a maddening and useless expectation from yourself. I feel if I am okay with myself and comfortable in my skin, then this should be a breeze.”

On a parting note, Vedika tells us about the kind of scripts she wants to work on after Operation Romeo. “Stories are everything for me and going forward, my priority is to choose good scripts and stories that resonate with me. I want to do a pure romantic film since I feel every romantic story these days tends to turn into a crime and thriller drama. I haven’t watched a simple rom-com in a long time; romantic stories with real people and real emotions,” she signs off.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST