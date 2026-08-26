Onam 2026: Malavika Mohanan Recalls Pookalam, Kasavu Saree & Kerala Sadhya Memories|FPJ Exclusive

For many, Onam is a festival filled with colourful celebrations, traditional food and cherished family moments. For those who have grown up away from Kerala, the festival can also be a special way of reconnecting with their roots and keeping cultural traditions alive.

Sharing her thoughts on the festival with The Free Press Journal, actress Malavika Mohanan said that Onam holds a special place in her heart. Born and brought up in Mumbai but rooted in Kerala, she looks forward to celebrating the occasion with her family and cousins in the state every year.

“Onam is not just a festival for me, but also a time to touch base with the traditions of my roots as a Keralite who was born and brought up in Mumbai. I always wait for this festival to celebrate with my family and cousins in Kerala,” she stated.

For her, the celebrations are tied to memories created with loved ones. “Making the pookalam, the fun of wearing the Kasavu saree and eating the delicious Onam Sadhya are just a few of the various memories that I have associated with this occasion.”

However, beyond the rituals, food and festive traditions, she believes that the true meaning of Onam lies in spending time with family and staying connected to one's heritage.

“What matters most to me is the essence of togetherness among family members, being surrounded by loved ones and valuing my cultural heritage that comes along with Onam celebrations,” she concluded.