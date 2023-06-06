On Camera: Woman Offers Blowjob in Public to DaBaby, Here's How The Rapper Reacted |

Popular American rapper DaBaby, who rose to prominence with his debut album Baby on Baby in 2019 was hounded by a woman offering blowjob in public after his performance at Hot 97's annual Summer Jam in New York on June 4. The video of the incident has gone viral.

A clip shared on Twitter shows a female fan following the rapper who was surrounded by security and volunteering blowjob in public to the North Carolina rapper. While walking underneath UBS Arena, the woman can be heard saying, "Pull it out. Can I suck it right now?"

After DaBaby rejected her, the woman shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Da baby played so hard everything he rap bout is cap cause he ain’t let me throat baby s**t."

Back in 2021, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, courted controversy for going on a rant about HIV and members of the LGBTQ community during his set at Rolling Loud. During his appearance, he asked fans who "didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS" and men who "ain't sucking d-- in the parking lot" to "put your cellphone lighter up."

His statements led to severe backlash from the likes of Madonna, Elton John, and his 'Levitating' collaborator Dua Lipa.

The six-time Grammy nominee was then disinvited from performing at a slew of music festivals, from Lollapalooza in Chicago to the Governors Ball in New York City.

DaBaby later apologised for spreading misinformation about HIV and members of the LGBTQ+ community.