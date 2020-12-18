Om Puri’s swansong ‘Omprakash Zindabad’ finally gets theatrical release

Late veteran actor Om Puri's last film, Omprakash Zindabad, is set for a theatrical release on December 18, almost four years after his death. While Om Puri is no more to witness the premiere of the film, director Ranjeet Gupta terms the project as a tribute to the actor, and says Puri never made him feel that he was a debut director on the project.

Ask him how he got Om Puri on board and what it was like to direct him, Ranjeet recalls, “In the start, when I went to him with the script, he did not read it for three months. Finally, we went up to him after fixing a time and narrated the script to him. Still he told us he only has 10 minutes for us before he leaves for work. But surprisingly, he was there with us for three hours after that. He cancelled his dubbing sessions and he was mesmerised with the script. As we all know, no actor readily agrees to do the film after reading the script. But he confirmed it to us then and there and called his manager to adjust all his dates.”

Further praising him, the director adds, “When we told him that we do not have a huge budget, he even said, ‘I can earn money from other films but the satisfaction I will get from this film will be like with one of the Shyam Benegal films’. He spoke to Ronnie Screwvala to release the film under the UTV banner.”