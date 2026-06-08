'Officially Jiju Now?': Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama Secretly Marries Rumoured BF Amin Ghesmati? Yuvika Chaudhary, Zaid Darbar, Neelam Giri & Others Shower Love

Did Bigg Boss 19's Nehal Chudasama Secretly Marry Rumoured BF Amin Ghesmati? |

Is Bigg Boss 19 fame Nehal Chudasama secretly married to her rumoured boyfriend, Amin Ghesmati? The marriage speculation began after Nehal shared a slew of photos on social media, dressed in bridal attire. She captioned the post, "Still processing this day."

The model and fitness consultant took to Instagram to share a series of pictures. In the photos, she is seen wearing a bright red lehenga paired with bridal-style jewellery. The post also featured BTS moments, getting-ready shots, and pictures of her holding hands with a man. Other images showed her walking down the stairs while her alleged family members admired her look and celebrated the occasion.

The photos left many wondering whether Nehal had secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend. Several users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One commented, "Omg congratulations." Another wrote, " I know this is an AD, there's no way you and amin are already engaged, though you two should asap." A third user commented, "@nehalchudasama9 and @amin_ghesmati Congratulations ap dono aise hein sath raho kisi ka nazar na lage."

Yuvika Chaudhary also reacted to the post. Zaid Darbar commented, "Masha Allah. Such a beautiful look! Nehal ! May Allah keep you happy, blessed, and smiling always." Neelam Giri, Bhavya Singh, and several others congratulated Nehal in the comments section. One user even asked, "@amin_ghesmati officially jiju now?"

Nehal Chudasama and Amin Ghesmati have often sparked dating rumours through their social media posts and public appearances. While the two frequently share photos and videos together and are seen spending quality time with each other, neither Nehal nor Amin has officially confirmed their relationship status.

Who Is Amin Ghesmati?

Ghesmati is an Iranian model, fitness influencer, athlete, and content creator who was born in Tehran, Iran. He initially studied Software Engineering before pursuing a career in fitness and modelling. Over the years, he has worked with several international brands, including Nike, Levi's, Jack & Jones, and Lee, and has also walked at major fashion events such as Lakmé Fashion Week and Bombay Times Fashion Week. Apart from modelling, Amin is a certified fitness coach, kickboxer, and men's physique athlete. He is also the founder of fitness and modelling ventures, including Fit Club Factory and AG Model Management. On Instagram, Amin has built a substantial following of over 1 million followers, where he shares fitness tips, workout routines, lifestyle content, and glimpses of his personal life.