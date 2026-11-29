O Saathi Re OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Aditi Rao Hydari And Arjun Rampal's Series Online |

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Arjun Rampal are set to share screen space in the upcoming series O Saathi Re, generating curiosity among fans eager to see the duo's fresh on-screen pairing. The project has attracted attention for bringing together two actors known for their performances in films and digital entertainment.

O Saathi Re, also titled O Saathi Re: The Shape of Desire, is a romantic drama series created by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali.

O Saathi Re: OTT Streaming Details

O Saathi Re is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. Sharing the poster of the series on Instagram, the streaming giant wrote, "O Saathi Re... the love story of a separating couple❤️‍🩹 Watch O Saathi Re, out 4 December, only on Netflix."

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In a video shared by IANS on X, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali spoke about the inspiration behind the series and its connection with the song O Saathi Re. He said, "It's an interesting conception for O Saathi Re. We had a meeting at the Netflix office, believe it or not, and Monika Shergill at that time informed me that there is some particular show somewhere in the world, perhaps in Japan, which is based on a song.

It is derived from the song. I was toying with the idea of doing something with O Saathi Re because I like that song, 'O Saathi Re Tere Bina Bhi Kya Jeena,' a lot. And then on the car ride back to the office, I was just thinking about that song and that feeling in the contemporary world that I'm living in..."

The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles.

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