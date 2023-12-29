“Now And Forever”: Twinkle Posts A Charming Throwback Photo With Her Father Rajesh Khanna On His 81st Birth Anniversary

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna, on Friday, shared a special post on his 81st birth anniversary.

The 'Mela' actor took to Instagram to mark this day, she dug out a throwback picture from her childhood memories.

In the picture, Rajesh Khanna can be seen holding baby Twinkle in his arms after she was born.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Our birthday! Now and forever." As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy Happy Birthday." One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday to you. do miss Khanna Sahab." Another user commented, "Happy Birthday Rajesh Khanna sir. we miss you legend." Few hours ago, she took to Instagram and shared that she celebrated her special day in an adventurous way. She, along with her husband Akshay, went snorkeling.

Twinkle also dropped a video in which she and Akshay can be seen spotting a sea turtle, colourful fish and corals. Twinkle also kissed Akshay through her mask.

In a note, she wrote, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family." Making her feel special on her special day, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious yet sweet post.

He posted a video in which Twinkle is seen posing in front of a Hulk statue and calling herself the real Hulk.

"Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," Akshay captioned the post.The video begins with a gorgeous picture of Twinkle posing against a scenic background. It has the words "Who I thought I married" written on it.

After this picture, there is a clip in which Twinkle unleashed her fun avatar and posed in front of a Hulk statue.She cutely said in Punjabi, "Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and I am the real Hulk)."Akshay edited this particular clip with the text "Who I actually married". Akshay's post left netizens in splits.

Rajesh Khanna fondly referred to as Kaka, made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, including 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. The actor won the Filmfare Best Actor Award on three occasions and was nominated 14 times.

The actor-turned-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.