'Not Like I Am Cheating': Taapsee Pannu Strongly REACTS To Wedding Reports, Calls Them 'Forceful Prodding'

Actress Taapsee Pannu and her longtime beau Mathias Boe are reportedly set to tie the knot in March, however, the two have not officially announced the wedding yet. And now, the actress has finally ended her silence on the reports and has, in fact, stated that she was not cheating or doing something wrong, so there was no need for the "forceful prodding".

Taapsee stated that she does want to get married one day and that whenever she does, the world will get to know about it. "But there’s this forceful prodding... If I have to announce it, I will do it. Am I doing something wrong?" she stated.

She went on to say, "Marriage is a part of our life, it is accepted by everyone. It is not like I am cheating on anyone. It’s not like I’m doing something illegal. So why all this."

Taapsee added that she has always been honest and open about her relationship and that she has never hidden anything from the world, so there was no point speculating about her wedding too.

A few days ago, reports had gone viral that Taapsee and Mathias will be tying the knot by the end of March. The reports had stated that they will get married as per both Sikh and Christian rituals to honour the roots of both the bride and the groom.

Taapsee and Mathias have been dating for over 10 years now and the two are often seen enjoying exotic vacations and getaways.