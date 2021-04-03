Nomadland review: Frances McDormand wins hearts with her performance

Chloé Zhao’s screenplay makes sure that the story stays true to its original inspiration and gives you a complete view of what it’s to be lonely and homeless at the same time. Her direction gives you ample chances to feel how boring and restless it would be to be on the road all the time and not have a home. As she has herself edited the film, she could have easily chopped off scenes where Frances McDormand is eating or taking a shit inside her van, but she makes sure to show those fleeting shots to the audiences so as to build a complete picture for them about how it would feel had they been living on the road throughout and not having anyone to share a meal with. Not only has the loneliness been shown, but Chloé Zhao manages to even make you squirm in your seats just shuddering about the thought of living a life this way. Really well-written and brought to life onscreen.

The cinematography by Joshua James Richards is so raw that it actually transports you to the nomad lands. With every shot, you are made to feel more and more like someone who’s not just watching the film unfold, but actually living every minute of it. The numerous usages of the long shots in order to show the emptiness and hollowness of the situations is an absolute masterpiece.

The great part about the music and the background score by Ludovico Einaudi is the confidence with which he leaves scenes untouched and makes you live alongside the central character. Would you believe the first ounce of music comes to the screen after almost 15-minutes of the movie having been started? That’s the level of confidence a music director has to infuse in the movie’s director’s mind so as to be able to leave scenes raw and untouched and thereby create the maximum impact.

The only downside of Nomadland would be that it tends to drag the story a bit. While one could argue that it’s stretched out in order to create that restless feeling inside you as an audience, but there are times when you actually feel like some shots could have been cut out and made the screenplay faster.

On parting shots, I would like to say that Nomadland is already an Oscar-nominee in six categories. So, there is actually no harm in spending some time over the weekend on it. It’s worthier than the other releases.

Title: Nomadland

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, Bob Wells

Director: Chloe Zhao

Stars: 3.5