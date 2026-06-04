'Nobody Can Force Me...': Elvish Yadav Refuses To Work With Prince Narula Amid Ongoing Feud

Elvish Yadav Refuses To Work With Prince Narula Amid Ongoing Feud |

Elvish Yadav seems clear about whom he wants to work with and whom he does not. The reality TV personality and social media influencer recently revealed that he has no interest in working with Prince Narula. While giving a glimpse of his luxurious home, Elvish candidly spoke about the one co-star he would not like to collaborate with again.

When interviewer Nayandeep Rakshit asked whether there was any co-star he would not want to work with, Elvish initially denied it. However, he was then specifically asked, "Will you work with Prince Narula?" Responding without hesitation, Elvish replied, "No." He explained, "Main thoda is type ka hoon jaise maan lo mujhe kabhi aisa lagae ki mujhe kisi ke sath kaam karna hai aur mujhe nahi karna, to main nahi karta."

He further added, "Agar meri marji hai ki mujhe is particular insaan ke sath kaam nahi karna to main nahi karunga. Aur maine aaj tak jitne bhi kaam kare hain koi dabav mein aa nahi kare."

Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula's feud began during their stint as gang leaders on MTV Roadies XX. What initially started as on-screen rivalry soon escalated into a bitter war of words, with the two frequently clashing during tasks and contestant selections. Things took an ugly turn when Prince took digs at Elvish over his snake venom case, while Elvish hit back during several heated exchanges on the show. Their confrontations became one of the biggest talking points of the season, with both stars even threatening to slap each other during an argument.

Although the duo briefly patched things up and publicly claimed they were "like brothers," the truce did not last long. Reports later suggested that tensions resurfaced after the Roadies XX finale, with both continuing to take indirect jibes at each other in interviews and on social media. Prince also alleged that Elvish had gangsters call him following their fallout, further intensifying the controversy.