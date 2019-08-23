No trailer launch for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action flick 'War'

Mumbai: The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action tentpole "War" have decided not to hold a trailer launch event for the film as they have realised that it will not be able to live up to the movie's scale.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Films project is being touted as an action-packed feature. It also stars Vaani Kapoor as female lead.

The movie has been shot in seven countries and 15 cities across the world. The makers had roped in four leading Hollywood action directors to choreograph the stunt sequences.

In a statement, Anand said his team tried to create a "visual spectacle" for the trailer launch but it soon dawned upon them that the event will not be able to "match the film's scale".