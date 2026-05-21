'No One Wants To Talk To Me': Orry Claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Are 'Isolating' Him; Jasmin Bhasin & Shagun Sharma React

Orry Claims Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants Are 'Isolating' Him |

Orry is a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The social media influencer took to social media to claim that no one has been talking to him. He uploaded a video with his selfi and caption, "Sitting alone on the bus cz no one wants to talk to me (sic)." But, is there any truth to it? Is Orry really being sidelined by KKK15 contestants?

Is Orry really being sidelined by KKK15 contestants? |

Orry then uploaded a selfie taking video with Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants. He wrote, "Me and all the people who hate me." The story does not stop here. He uploads yet another video where he is seen sitting alone in the van, saying, "They are not even hiding it no more."

Orry then re-shared a video by Jasmin Bhasin where she is seen capturing him while he is sitting alone. Orry captioned the video, "They are now publicizing it also."

Orry then re-shared a video captured by Shagun Sharma where he is seen saying, "And, all of the contestants are isolating me and singling me out because I'm an English medium." This made Shagun say to him "You are a liar." To this, Orry showed that no one is sitting beside him in the van. Well, it seems that Orry is just making this up to keep up the entertainment.

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to return with a power-packed lineup of contestants this year. The upcoming season will reportedly feature Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avika Gor, Avinash Mishra, Harsh Gujral, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Vishal Aditya Singh among others. Interestingly, this season is expected to follow the "old vs new" theme, bringing together former KKK contestants and fresh faces for intense stunt-based challenges.

Talking about the release, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to premiere in July 2026 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, with Rohit Shetty returning as the host once again.