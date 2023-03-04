Nikita Soni says, 'I am really very excited about Rosh'

Nikita Soni | Pic: Instagram/nikitasoni_actress

Nikita Soni is an Indian actress born in Rajasthan. The actress, who grew up in Gujarat, has acted in films like Katrina Or Kaif Ki Ajeeb Dastan and 16 Fight Against Ragging. Apart from being involved in many social services, she is a huge animal lover as well. The actress will soon be seen in the film Rosh. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Nikita discloses that the name of her character in this film is Ronika. “I am really very excited about this film and worked really hard on this character,” she shares.

The actress did proper research about her role and even after completing the shooting of Rosh, for months she was still in her character and could not get out of it.

To get her act right, she started being in character in her daily life as well. “To get into this character I really worked hard. This was because the character which I was supposed to play in this film is completely opposite to what I am in real life,” she explains.

Under the banner of Mates Entertainment, Shivan Studio this film is written and directed by Jayveer Panghaal. It also stars Alina Rai, Mimoh Chakraborty, Vrajesh Hirjee and others. The genre of this film is suspense-thriller and it’s produced by Sachin Garg, Amrut Lal Soni, and Jayveer.

The story of this film is based on a robbery. Rosh is a tale of a clash where it becomes difficult to differentiate between the hero and the villain, good and evil.

On their way back from a party, Ronika, Alina, and Rajat are involved in an accident that changes everything. There are many layers of mystery between the delivery boy Ganesh and businessman Rajat.

As events unfold, the story becomes even more mysterious, and the line between right and wrong becomes blurred for the protagonist and the antagonist. This film will soon be available on Voot.