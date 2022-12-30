New Year 2023: Amar Upadhyay, Rajniesh Duggall, Gautam Vig, Jiya Shankar and other celebs reveal their NY plans and resolutions

Amar Upadhyay, Jiya Shankar | Amar's Pic: Instgarm/amarupadhyay_official Jiya's Pic: Instagram/jiyaashankarofficial

As we bid adieu to 2022 today, many stars are reflecting back upon the year that was. The Free Press Journal speaks exclusively to celebrities about what they loved about it and the things they are looking forward to in 2023.

Amar Upadhyay

Amar Upadhyay | Pic: Instagram/amarupadhyay_official

“In 2023, I am looking forward to having better global stability and in particular that our country’s progress stays the course. This does sound rather very idealistic and vast but as we all progress so does our individual upliftment. I would like to do path-breaking shows as a producer, director and actor. Being a person from the entertainment industry, I have to try and achieve changes for the better and as they say the change starts with me. My new year resolution is that through the entertainment media, I want to shed light on the issues of mental health, elderly people’s need and fulfilment, and the young generation’s situation of loss of personal physical network vis a vis a virtual world.”

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar | Pic: Instagram/jiyaashankarofficial

“I’m celebrating New Year with my film Ved which was released in theatres on December 30 and what better new year could it be for me. I’m seeing that the theatres are already full! Professionally, I’m looking forward to doing more films and more work where people get to see my potential as an actor and personally I’m actually hoping to find the love of my life, my only one who will hold my hand for the rest of my life. That will be the year for me. Let’s hope for the best. For 2023, my goals are to buy a new car, to work on myself harder, be more positive and I’m hoping that the coming year will be more fruitful. My new year’s resolution is that I’ve to become fitter.”

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig | Pic: Instagram/gautamvigim

“I consider myself fortunate to be celebrating the New Year here in Mumbai with friends, but I am definitely missing my family in Delhi, as the family vibes there are very special to me and no one can match them. In addition, I believe that 2023 will be a very fruitful and productive year for everyone. We haven’t had a fancy party in a long time. I have high aspirations for 2023, so let us all welcome the new year with open hearts and minds. Personally, I want to devote more time to my family, being healthy. Professionally, I want to undertake more and more projects that allow me to explore the realm of OTT or web shows. Also, if given the opportunity, I would like to work on the big screen, and I believe that God will make my desires come true.”

Rajniesh Duggall

Rajniesh Duggall | Pic: Instagram/rajnieshduggall

“I am travelling with my family in the North and visiting religious places before the year ends. I am going to ring in New Year’s eve in my hometown with my whole family. It’s going to be a simple family get-together. I am looking forward to the release of my web series which I have worked so hard on. My goals for 2023 are focussing on my art and working on good projects. I am not someone who needs a New Year’s resolution to get something done in life, though I will be focussing on health and happiness and professional contentment.”

Priya Malik

Priya Malik | Pic: Instagram/priyasometimes

“In 2023, I think I will learn how to balance my personal and professional life a bit more. I love what I do and I am a workaholic, so I forget to take rest breaks and slow down. I will be more mindful of that. At the same time, I’m also getting into lyrics writing. I’m hoping that 2023 will start with my song getting released, which I’m looking forward to. In 2023, I would also like to get healthier and I want to focus on working out, to be internally and externally fit.”

Nishant Malkhani

Nishant Malkhani | Pic: Instagram/nishantsinghm_official

“I may visit my friend’s place on New Year’s eve. I am going to be ringing it in with my friends and will be with my family the next day. I am looking forward to a few projects and I hope to get a good response. In 2023, I wish to grow personally and professionally.”

Sneha Wagh

Sneha Wagh | Pic: Instagram/snehawagh

“Every year, I welcome the new year with my family. We all prefer to stay indoors and do the countdown rather than stepping out as it’s too crowded. In 2023, I am looking forward to more challenging roles on screen. On the personal front, I look forward to the way I grow. My new year resolution is to be socially active. I want to connect with people who are not very lucky and who need love and support.”

Apoorva Arora

Apoorva Arora | Pic: Instagram/apooarora

“If I decide to keep it very relaxed, all I want to do is chill and eat good food. I’ll probably cook it myself, too. Not much is going to change overnight. But I feel that it’s great that a lot of work is not happening. Professionally, I think I want to be a part of stories that have an impact on me, my audience, and everyone involved. I have a long list, so that’s what I’m looking forward to professionally. Also, some of the things that I shot this year will be released in 2023, and I’m looking forward to their release as well.”