'​New Era Of The Virani Legacy Begins Now': Akashdeep Saigal On His Comeback In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Akashdeep Saigal On His Comeback In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Jio Hotstar

Sunday's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 shocked one and all, as a major twist was shown in it. Akashdeep Saigal has made a comeback to the show as Ansh's son, Riyo. In the episode, it is shown that Tulsi (Smriti Irani) gets shocked after seeing Riyo, as he looks exactly like Ansh.

Now, Saigal has opened up about his comeback in the show. The actor posted on Instagram, "Waking up to history being rewritten. Some chapters don't close; they simply wait for the right frequency to resonate again. After 18 years, the prodigal bloodline returns to Shanti Niketan (sic)."

He further wrote about the statement that he gave in an interview with Bombay Times, "As I said in the piece: 'Acting isn't about the date on your birth certificate; it’s about the energy you bring.' I am not here to chase work; I am here for impact. Reyansh is stepping in as a stabilizing force, a man of high intelligence and deep loyalty, carrying a quiet intensity that proves he will protect his family at any cost. The new era of the Virani legacy begins now (sic)."

Akashdeep Saigal's Message For His Fans

In another post, the actor shared a message for his fans and the audience, and wrote, "To my beloved fans and the audiences across the world, this one is entirely for you. For 18 years, your relentless love and prayers kept this fire alive. Returning to this legendary universe as Reyansh, a tribute to the unbreakable bond we share."

Fans of Akashdeep are quite happy to see him in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and his entry episode has also become the talk of the town. However, the makers are getting trolled for showing a 51-year-old Akashdeep as Smriti Irani's (50 years old) grandson. Also, the audience is not very happy with Akashdeep's makeup in the show, as they feel he is looking too old to play a young character.

However, with Akashdeep's re-entry in the show, we can expect it to get better TRPs.