'Never Been So Disrespected...': When Ramesh Taurani Lashed Out At 'Unprofessional' Deepika Padukone For Walking Out Of Race 2

When Ramesh Taurani Lashed Out At Deepika Padukone For Walking Out Of Race 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3, his wife-actress Deepika Padukone's old Race 2 dispute has resurfaced. Producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier slammed Deepika as 'unprofessional' after she walked out of the film despite shooting for six days, expressing disappointment over her sudden exit and saying he felt disrespected by the decision.

Deepika Padukone's Race 2 Controversy Resurfaces

'Never Been So Disrespected': Ramesh Taurani

In an old interview with the Times Of India, Ramesh recalled that he was scheduled to meet Deepika, but she cancelled at the last minute. However, her manager reportedly conveyed Deepika's concerns and tried to 'find a way for them to work together.' Taurani further claimed that Deepika later refused to answer his calls, reply to his messages, or meet him regarding Race 2.

"In my 25 years in this industry, I have never been so disrespected by any actor, and we have worked with the biggest and the best." He further explained how he had met her on the sets of Cocktail 2; however, she could not be convinced.

Complaint Against Deepika Padukone

Taurani also revealed that the makers had even adjusted the shooting schedule and moved dates to accommodate Padukone so she could continue being a part of Race 2.

Recounting the incident, Taurani said, "We tried everything to convince her to not do this. I really tried to find a way to work things out with Deepika. Unfortunately, she was not willing to budge and did not even show an ounce of remorse for the massive inconvenience caused to us, our actors and our senior directors. After this, I had no choice but to file a complaint against her in the AMPTPP and CINTAA. I am deeply saddened by this unprofessional behaviour."

While the matter escalated to official associations, the CINTAA meeting was eventually called off. A few days later, Deepika returned to the film, reportedly with fresh terms in place. The controversy, however, didn’t derail her career.