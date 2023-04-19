Netflix compelled to issue viewer warning over steamy sex scenes in Obsession

Netflix has issued a warning to viewers about an intense scene in the latest drama, Obsession. The scene in question involves a rather uncomfortable moment where the main character, William, is seen humping a hotel room pillow that smells like his son's fiancée, Anna.

While the four-part series has garnered significant attention, this scene has left viewers feeling confused and uncomfortable.

Obsession, which is based on the 1991 novel Damage by Josephine Hart, follows the steamy affair between surgeon William Farrow and his son's fiancée, Anna Barton. The show features many graphic sex scenes and has become one of the most talked-about dramas on the streaming platform.

Viewers react to the pillow sequence

Many users reacted to the questioned sex scene involving pillow and tweeted their hilarious reactions. A user wrote, "Guys this Obsession series on Netflix??? Bro just smashed my pillow. Another user commented, "I won't look at the cushion in the same way again."

A third user called it the 'weirdest' show Netflix has dropped.

Following viewers' reactions to the pillow scene, Netflix has taken to Twitter to warn fans about the moments they may want to avoid if watching with their parents. The timings provided are Ep1: 26m14s / Ep2: 00m32s / Ep2: 22m00s / Ep3: 10m15s / Ep3: 25m58s / Ep4: 02m15s.

Charlie Murphy has revealed THIS about the sequence

This happens after Charlie Murphy, who plays Anna Barton in the series, recently revealed in an interview that the two main stars kept their distance from each other after their first meeting in a bid to emulate their characters' relationship.

The actors spent a week filming their intimate scenes, which Murphy described as a "nice parallel" to their characters' experiences.

While Obsession has certainly made a mark on viewers, the warning from Netflix suggests that it may not be suitable for all audiences. If you're looking for a steamy drama to watch, Obsession may be the one for you – just be prepared for some rather intense scenes.