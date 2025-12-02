Neha Sharma Questioned By ED In Online Betting App Case

Neha Sharma | Instagram

Bollywood actress and the daughter of Congress leader Ajit Sharma, Neha Sharma, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an online betting platform. Officials told PTI that the actress appeared before the ED for questioning on Tuesday.

They said that the Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actress' statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She reportedly has ties with the betting platform through various endorsements.

Till now, Neha has not shared any statement about it.

Celebrities Questioned By ED In Online Betting App Case

Before Neha, many celebrities like Sonu Sood, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Urvashi Rautela, Shikha Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Rana Daggubati, and others were also summoned by ED in connection with the online betting app case.

Prakash Raj was summoned by the ED in July this year. After the questioning, he spoke to the media and said, “As a citizen of this country, the officers had called on the money laundering of the betting apps, and I have come. It was something that I did in 2016, and later, on moral grounds, I did not pursue it. I gave them information that I have not received any money because I did not want to take money from that. They have taken all the details and we finished the enquiry, and that’s it.”

In August this year, Vijay Deverakonda was summoned, and after visiting the ED office, he had told the media, “I was summoned because my name came up in connection with a betting app case. In India, there are two different categories – betting apps and gaming apps. I clearly explained that I promoted a gaming app called A23. There is no connection between betting apps and gaming apps. Gaming apps are legal in several states. They are registered, have GST, taxes, and necessary approvals."

"I submitted all my bank transaction details to the ED. The A23 app I promoted is not even accessible in Telangana. I have only promoted a legal gaming app. I also shared the details of the agreement I had with the concerned company with the ED," he added.