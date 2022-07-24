Neha Dhupia opens up about A Thursday, which is having its world TV premiere today

Pic: Instagram/nehadhupia

Neha Dhupia-starrer A Thursday has premiered on Star Gold today (July 24). The film is directed by Behzad Khambata and stars Yami Gautam Dhar, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. The Free Press Journal caught up with Neha for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You play a cop in A Thursday and shot for it during your pregnancy. What would you like to share about that experience?

The only hard part was the rain. Also, I had so much morning sickness, and then you have a human sitting on your bladder, and on top of that, you go to a film set where you have to be in the rain for 12 hours. Imagine what was my situation as I was not able to go to the toilet. It was crazy. I was sometimes like... ab main nahin chal sakti, and sometimes Behzad would console me, saying just another two seconds. Everyone knew my bladder was bursting, and if I would pee on the sets, nobody would be able to stop me. I was angry in the scene, which was needed, but that anger came out of me because I just wanted to go and pee. All of this happens while being pregnant, and there is no shying away from it.

Earlier, pregnant actresses would not get work. Your comment?

There were other places also where I got fired because I got pregnant. It is the way of the world. Maybe my physicality didn't match, or something else was required out of me. I was not getting work during my first pregnancy. I did No Filter Neha and started my own show because nobody wanted to work with me at that point.

What changes do you find about motherhood with two kids now?

I just feel that for me, my heart is full, my arms are full, and my house is full. It's such a great feeling, and I wouldn't want it any other way. I wouldn't want to change a little occurrence in my life that has happened in the past because then I wouldn't be in the present I'm living in. It's just so great it gets overwhelming, and sometimes if one (child) wants to climb on you, both would want to climb on you. I'm their mother. Why would I like to see it any other way? It's like my heart beating outside my body, seeing all that makes me so happy. The shape of my body looks like Mehr and Guriq are inside it... puri duniya ek taraf yeh dono ek taraf.

How is No Filter Neha going on?

No Filter Neha is going on. Sorry, we skipped one season. I was in lockdown and was pregnant, and having two kids it's an overwhelming feeling. About No Filter, there are some talks, so let's see.

How do you look at your journey?

My journey is one where there is so much I can learn from. A large part of learning comes from the mistakes I have made. I also feel there is so much more I want to do for the drive I have. My years in the industry are going to be my unfinished business.

What are your future films?

I have a comedy film which will be coming out on the big screen. Then I have a short OTT film on the platform. Can't elaborate about it just now.

Any message to your fans?

Watch A Thursday, which is having its world premiere on July 24. More and more women roles should be written around for women, and women who decide to have a family should not be a cancelled culture. They can also enjoy both personal and professional life at the same time.