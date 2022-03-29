Neeti Mohan spills the beans on her latest single Naari

Neeti Mohan’s sister Shakti Mohan has turned director with their latest single called Naari. The song, which has been released on Surneeti Music, Neeti’s YouTube channel, also features their third sibling, Mukti Mohan. The Free Press Journal caught up with the new mommy for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

How did Shakti direct this video? Did any of you throw any tantrums while shooting?

Basically, she was not supposed to direct it as she was also working with all of us in front of the camera. She was of the opinion that if she is performing, then someone else should direct the video. But due to Covid times at the last minute, Shakti had to take the reins of direction. She also did the recce and sorted the location, which also is shot in open nature. We sisters enjoyed shooting it. We did everything on our own. Since we sisters wanted to do this together, we did not throw any tantrums at all. If she is the captain of the ship, we just followed her obediently.

Shakti didn’t wish, but she turned into a director. Your take?

We are very happy. She has done a great job. Now she has to direct more videos. The more women we have as directors/choreographers, they understand how to manage any women-centric issue.

Why did you guys choose natural locations for Naari’s video?

The location of this Naari video is Maharashtra, within the natural beauty of our state. The opening shot shows I have fire around. Shakti had sand in her hand, and Mukti is shown in water. The idea is that we women are made out of these five elements. And a woman gives birth to a baby who is also made out of these five elements only. We wanted a location where mountains, trees and water all could be shown. Also, this depicts how we are close to nature. It’s also about naari shakti and the importance of nature. We also requested all the women and children belonging to this village, and they agreed to participate in our video. The village women have a straight spine much better than ours.

How does it feel to be a mother?

As a new mother, I am very busy. I have a nine-month-old baby boy. His name is Aryaveer. He keeps me very busy. I enjoy looking after him so much.

How did you balance shooting?

My son travelled with me as we were shooting for a schedule of two days. We would start our day by 3 in the morning and then would start our makeup, and 5 A.M. would be our first shot. We wanted to shoot in natural light. Thus we were sleeping early and waking up at 2 A.M. I would leave him in the room and spend time and rest with him during intervals. Everything was done comfortably. The more I am working and spending time with him; he is also getting used to all of it.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:54 AM IST