Neerja Bhanot death anniversary: Here's the last flight announcement made by the Indian braveheart

Though the entire story of air-attendant Neerja Bhanot is very emotional and inspiring, the last recorded voice of the brave heart will surely leave an indelible mark on everyone.
On the occasion of Bhanot's 34th death anniversary, here's the last flight announcement made by the braveheart flight purser.
The makers of the flick 'Neerja' released the last recorded voice message of brave air-attendant, who sacrificed her life to save passengers from the hijacked Pan Am flight.
Producers shared a tweet of Neerja’s last flight announcement along with the post, “The voice of our hero, the inspiration of a generation! #Neerja Bhanot“
Listen to the announcement below:
Meanwhile, the film Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani, sees Sonam Kapoor playing the title character in the biopic of the brave and courageous 23-year-old flight attendant, Bhanot, who died saving the lives of passengers on board the hijacked PAN Am flight in 1986.
The flick also stars Shabana Azmi and Shekhar Ravjiani in key roles and was released on February 19, 2016.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)