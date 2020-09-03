Neerja Bhanot death anniversary: Here's the last flight announcement made by the Indian braveheart

Though the entire story of air-attendant Neerja Bhanot is very emotional and inspiring, the last recorded voice of the brave heart will surely leave an indelible mark on everyone.

On the occasion of Bhanot's 34th death anniversary, here's the last flight announcement made by the braveheart flight purser.

The makers of the flick 'Neerja' released the last recorded voice message of brave air-attendant, who sacrificed her life to save passengers from the hijacked Pan Am flight.

Producers shared a tweet of Neerja’s last flight announcement along with the post, “The voice of our hero, the inspiration of a generation! #Neerja Bhanot“

Listen to the announcement below: