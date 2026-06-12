'Nazar Mat Aaiyo Mujhe': Raghu Ram Loses His Cool At Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijit Deepke? Watch Viral Roadies Audition Clip- VIDEO

Raghu Ram Loses His Cool At Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijit Deepke? |

A video from the Roadies audition days, when Raghu Ram was part of the judging panel, is currently making the rounds on social media. What has caught everyone's attention is that Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Deepke is claimed to be the contestant featured in the clip. According to several online claims, Deepke had auditioned for the reality show years ago.

The video shows Raghu shouting at a contestant believed to be Deepke. He is heard saying, "Nazar mat aaiyo aaj ke baad mujhe never in your life." Raghu then continues to berate him, while the contestant responds by asking, "Sir galti to bataiye."

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Deepke Roadies Audition clip



Raghu ने इसको पहले ही औकात दिखा दी थी pic.twitter.com/OIEdvfvsED — Khargosh Janta Party (@KhargoshJantaP) June 12, 2026

A user going by the name Khargosh Janta Party shared the clip online with the caption, "Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Deepke Roadies Audition clip." Another user wrote, "The nostalgia hits hard with this one! First Arpit Sharma, now Cockroach No. 2 Abhijit Deepke getting absolutely destroyed. Raghu was absolutely ruthless in this old Roadies audition clip."

The nostalgia hits hard with this one! 😭 First Arpit Sharma, now Cockroach No. 2 Abhijit Deepke getting absolutely destroyed.



Raghu was absolutely ruthless in this old Roadies audition clip. pic.twitter.com/VgKk3epoZY — Vikram Singh (@Vi_kram92) June 12, 2026

Who Is Abhijit Deepke?

Abhijit Deepke is the founder of the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a youth-led political movement that first gained traction on social media through satire, memes and commentary on issues such as unemployment, education and governance. Originally from Maharashtra, Deepke studied journalism in Pune and later pursued a master's degree in Public Relations at Boston University in the United States. Over the past few weeks, he has emerged as one of the most talked-about internet personalities in India, with the Cockroach Janata Party amassing millions of followers online and organising protests on student-related issues.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is a youth-led political movement that began as a satirical online campaign in May 2026 and quickly evolved into a nationwide protest movement. The name "Cockroach" was adopted after remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant, which many young people interpreted as comparing unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites." In response, supporters embraced the label and launched the slogan "Main Bhi Cockroach" as a form of protest and solidarity.