Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Wait In Queue For 30 Mins At Delhi Restaurant, Go Completely Unnoticed (VIDEO)

Actress Nayanthara celebrated her birthday with filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan in Delhi on November 18. On Friday, Vignesh shared a video on Instagram to give a glimpse of how they celebrated Nayanthara's birthday eve. During their brief stay in the national capital, the power couple dined at a local restaurant in Connaught Place.

Vignesh revealed they also waited in queue outside the restaurant for 30 minutes and they went completely unnoticed by people around them.

The video shows the duo standing in line like any common person and later enjoying their meal without drawing attention from fellow diners.

Along with the video, Vignesh wrote, "17th November ❤️😍 smallest birthday eve celebration 🎉 in these many years ❤️💥🎉 A Birthday eve dinner felt genuinely happy , personal, intimate and very tasty too ❤️ #Delhi … jus the two of us :) standing in the queue for 30 mins :) and then get a nice centre table ❤️❤️ … with a lot of things going on behind."

"Still found a place to feel happy and be present in the moment :) Thanks to a sweet stranger who helped to capture this moment," he added.

Reacting to the video, Nayanthara commented, "It was the best birthday dinner ever 🤗🤗❤️❤️ it felt so real n normal."

Soon after Vignesh shared the post, fans admired their simplicity and how they embraced a regular date night, even while being one of the most loved couples in the South Indian film industry.

Internet loves the unfiltered glimpse into their lives

A fan commented, "Good at least Nayan & her hubby enjoying the food in public without any disturbance."

"It is beyond the fairy tale @nayanthara always thought wiki is lucky, coz of The N… keep it up… made for each other…. ❤️ it," read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara's much-anticipated documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale was recently premiered on Netflix, offering a glimpse into the life of South India's Lady Superstar, including unseen moments from her grand wedding Vignesh that took place in 2022.