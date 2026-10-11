Navratri 2026: When Bollywood Dances To Garba

Nine nights, colourful outfits, energetic dance moves and music that keeps people on their feet — Navratri has all the ingredients of a Bollywood spectacle. As Navratri begins today, the festival offers an opportunity to revisit how Hindi cinema has brought garba and dandiya into the spotlight.

In Bollywood, garba is rarely just a dance sequence. It often becomes the setting for romance, family celebrations and dramatic encounters. Over the years, filmmakers have used the traditional dance form to create some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable festive moments.

One of the most popular examples is Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, the song captured the energy of a traditional garba celebration through its music, colourful costumes and elaborate choreography.

Another memorable track is Nagada Sang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). Featuring Deepika Padukone, the song combined traditional Gujarati influences with grand cinematic presentation, making it a favourite during festive dance celebrations.

Then there is Chogada from Loveyatri (2018), featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Its upbeat rhythm and festive mood made it a popular choice for garba and dandiya nights.

What makes these songs special is their ability to bring people together. Even those who may not know every traditional garba step can join the celebration when the music begins.

Bollywood has also helped introduce these songs to audiences beyond Gujarat. Through films, music videos and dance performances, garba has become familiar to people across different regions and generations.

However, the real beauty of Navratri lies beyond the screen. For many people, the festival is about devotion, community and celebrating together. Bollywood may add glamour to the occasion, but the circular dance, traditional music and shared festive spirit remain at its heart.

This Navratri, as dance grounds fill with music and colourful outfits, these Bollywood favourites are likely to find their way back onto playlists. After all, some celebrations feel incomplete until the dhol starts playing.